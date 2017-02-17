Coroner: Shooting victim died of multiple gunshot wounds

Related Coverage ISP: Suspect who died after police action shooting in Vincennes has been identified

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – The Knox County Coroner’s Office reports the man at the center of an officer-involved shooting died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Chuckles Convenience Mart on Old Decker Road in Vincennes.

An Indiana State Police office says officers were attempting to serve a warrant at the time.

Coroner Brian Hagen says preliminary investigation shows David Zimmerman died of multiple gun shot wounds, injuring his shoulder, his arm and internal torso area, causing death.

Hagen says toxicology results are pending.

The investigation into this incident is on-going.