Five to six buyers interested in Light House Mission building on Wabash Avenue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Light House Mission hopes to sell its Wabash Avenue location. But first, there’s some work that has to be done after last September’s fire.

Crews have been working to clear some of the damage left behind.

Mission leaders told News 10 they will take down some of the north part of the building. They also plan on removing the drive thru areas on the north and east sides.

The mission says they are confident it can serve those in need from the Conner’s Center.

“We’re going to stay at the building at 201 S 13th Street,” explained Paul Shaw with the Light House Mission. “We moved there shortly after the fire… That building is more than adequate to handle the homeless situation in the Wabash Valley. So, we’ll stay there. We’re not planning on building any buildings.”

They have not stated what the building will be used for yet. But we have been told that there are five to six interested buyers for part of the building that will remain.