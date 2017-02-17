Fountain County teacher tenders resignation amid DCS investigation

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A teacher within the Southeast Fountain School Corporation is requesting to resign after the school corporation learned of possible inappropriate contact between her and a student.

The teacher in question has not been named, but the school corporation says she taught at the high school level.

According to SEFSC Superintendent Douglas Allison, the administration learned on Feb. 10 the teacher was possibly engaging in “inappropriate messaging and communication” with a student.

As required by law, the Department of Child Services was contacted.

The teacher was told she could not come to work on Feb. 14. The school corporation stated the move was “designed to protect students.”

The teacher tendered her resignation to the school corporation on Feb. 14. The school board will consider the resignation at its next meeting.

Allison says the school corporation plans to work with DCS and law enforcement in their investigations.