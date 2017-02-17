Investors save a Vincennes staple





VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – A piece of Vincennes’ history is getting a major facelift. That’s thanks to the new owners of the country club of old Vincennes.

At 2715 Washington Avenue, you’ll find nearly 100 years of history. From the patchy grass to unkept fairways, it’s a course many golfers still continue to play.

But rumors recently spread that the golf course would be shutting down because of a lack of attention to the course.

“You cannot do without a local golf course so we immediately started to talk to certain individuals hoping to get spurred some local investment,” said Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum.

“A loss of this would have been devastating to our community,” said Mike Sievers, one of the two new owners. Sievers is a construction and real estate developer.

That’s where Sievers and L.J. Benjamin stepped in. When they heard that the course may close, they immediately contacted the owners to save the community staple.

“From an economic stand point it’s vital to the community,” said Sievers.

At Friday’s announcement, the two investors shared their vision for their new business. They plan to update the course, pro shop and bar of the country club. They also told News 10 they are hoping to build a new pavilion on the property as early as next year.

“Anytime you have recreation or parks like they mentioned, that’s a great deal. That’s what’s bringing people to town, that’s what keeps people in town, so a golf course is great,” said Jerey McNeece, a Vincennes resident.

This new deal means residents like McNeece will be able to return to the greens better than before.

“When people step up like this, everybody doing their part, as long as everybody supports it, it will just make the community better as a whole,” said Yochum.

“The biggest thing is, is we want to be the community golf course and we need the community to support us,” said Sievers.