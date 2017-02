TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Students take time out of the classroom to give back to their community.

Nationwide, Ivy Tech Community College is celebrating it’s 6th Annual ‘Days of Service.’

Students, faculty, and staff partnered up with different non-profit organizations and participate in some hands-on service projects.

Locally, the Wabash Valley Campus group paid a visit to Catholic Charities.

Volunteers were busy painting, working in the food pantry and serving meals at lunchtime.