Terre Haute North graduate John Rosselli has landed his first full time job on the NASCAR Cup Series. The former Patriots baseball player, who recently signed a new deal Richard Childress Racing will be the front tire changer for the #13 GEICO car driven by Ty Dillon.

This is Rosselli’s third year in NASCAR, but his first full season at the sports highest level. Rosselli reports to Daytona next week for the start of the season.