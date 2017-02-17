Lafayette woman sentenced to 40 years after sexual video with child

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLF) — A Lafayette woman who pleaded guilty to a child molesting charge has been sentenced to 40 years.

Jessica McCain, 23, was charged in May 2016 by Tippecanoe County prosecutors following an investigation by the Lafayette Police Department.

Court documents state McCain borrowed a cellphone and when the person was reviewing its contents later, that person came across a sexual video with McCain and a 1-year-old child.

When detectives confronted McCain about the video, she admitted performing sexual acts on the child and recording the video on the borrowed cellphone.

On Friday, McCain was sentenced to 40 years with 38 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections and two years suspended on supervised probation.