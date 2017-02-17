One flown to Indianapolis for serious injuries after accident in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Parke County Sheriff’s Office reports one person was airlifted to Indianapolis for serious injuries after an accident on County Road 600 West.

Deputies report a 2002 Ford Tarus was traveling north on CR600W when it ran off the road and struck a deep culvert.

The vehicle was ‘teetering on one wheel with the front pinned against the culvert wall suspended in the air,’ a release from PCSO stated.

Multiple agencies worked to get the driver out of the vehicle. She was then air lifted to a Indianapolis hospital for serious injuries.