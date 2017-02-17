Police investigate crash on 3rd Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are investigating a crash in Terre Haute.

Around 8:00 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of 3rd Street near the Regency Inn.

Witnesses tell News 10 a vehicle hit a pedestrian.

The Terre Haute Poice Department confirms the person who was hit was taken to a local hospital.

Police have not released the names of those involved.

Officers closed 3rd Street from Deming Street to Poplar Street as they investigated.

The road has since re-opened.

Anyone with information should call the Terre Haute Police Department at (812) 238-1661.