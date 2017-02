PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A massive Parke County fire is officially ruled as undetermined.

Officials say they have wrapped up their investigation into the fire that destroyed the Rock Run Cafe in Rosedale back in late December.

News 10 spoke with the Parke County Sheriff Friday morning.

He told us all interviews are complete and their investigation has wrapped up.

The family owned restaurant housed 200 years worth of history and memorabilia.

The restaurant is a total loss.