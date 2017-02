VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police make an arrest in a Vermillion County robbery investigation.

On Tuesday police arrested 33-year-old Ron Buza from Terre Haute.

Buza is accused of stealing an electric drill from Ste-Mar Hardware Store in Clinton.

After video of the robbery went public, police received several tips.

Buza was located in Terre Haute.

He was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail on a $7,000 bond.