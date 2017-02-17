Wabash Valley animals look for forever homes as part of national event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Some dogs and cats from the Terre Haute Humane Society are on their way to what hopefully turns into a forever home.

The national adoption event putting the spotlight on local shelters.

Something Fred Strohm with the Terre Haute humane society is hopeful for.

“Obviously we want to do as many as possible,” Strohm said. “You know, you can’t really put a cap number on that.”

This adoption event comes just two weeks after an anniversary special at the humane society.

58 animals were adopted out only for $1.

Strohm says no matter the amount, it’s important to think about the time and the investment.

“The adoption price whether it be one dollar, fifty dollars, two hundred dollars, whatever the adoption price, that’s not your only investment you’re going to have,” Strohm said. “And I don’t think some people necessarily process that as well as they can.”

However, Strohm also wants people to think about what kind of positive impact adopting a new pet can really have.

“One of the things to think about in our industry is when one animal gets adopted you’re helping two,” Strohm said. “You’re helping the one to leave and you’re opening the space for the second one. So we’ve been able to take everything that comes to our door ever since that time because we have plenty of space to offer.”

So if you do decided to adopt there’s still time.

The event at Petsmart runs until 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Saturday the event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

And then again on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.