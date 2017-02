INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — It was a special moment Friday night as student surpassed teacher. Terre Haute South’s Jaylen Minnett set the all-time scoring record, passing his own head coach, Maynard Lewis.

Minnett now holds the record with 1,658 points.

It was another electrifying performance from Minnett. He scored 35 in the Braves’ loss to Southport.