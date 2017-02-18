“Jazz is something you feel in your bones.” 43rd Annual Jazz Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Today middle schools and high schools from across the Wabash Valley took over Indiana State University with the 43rd annual Jazz Festival.

Students performed for judges and learned from some of the best in the music industry.

“Jazz is something you feel in your bones,” said Zane Phelps, a first-year at Castle High School.

The sounds of Phelps’ trombone echoes through the auditorium, filling the air with his favorite tunes.

His jazz ensemble puts in hours of work every week after school, in hopes of blowing the audience away.

“That what I love to do when I play music, is that it tells a story through music and not through words, I think that’s just awesome,” said Phelps.

20 middle school and high schools bands participated in Saturday’s event.

The tempo in the room moved as fast as the young musicians’ keys. They cross their fingers that the judges’ score sheet is scribbled with high remarks.

“I remember myself 10 years ago, when I was 12, coming to Jazz Fest, seeing all these big people and artists, professionals and colleagues,” said Cheldon White, a music education major at ISU.

Now White finds himself among those professionals performing in the IS Jazz Ensemble. White says he knew he was meant to be a musician even at six-years-old.

“I told my dad I hear rhythms in my head, I hear songs in my head and I’m a drummer so my hands are constantly going, my mind is constantly turning with something every single day,” said White. “As a musician that’s something you want.”

After graduation, the senior ISU drummer plans to be a band director himself, hoping to teach young students like Phelps the art of jazz.

“It just goes back to music plays a role in conveying emotion to people and i think that’s what’s so cool about it,” said Phelps.

The results of today’s top performing bands and solo artists will be posted after the awards ceremony on Saturday evening.