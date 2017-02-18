Lafayette woman offers a priceless gift to her husband

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One Lafayette couple’s marriage has lasted for more than 30 years and they’re hoping to grow old together. But there is one thing getting in the way of their happy ending, a disease the couple calls a silent killer.

Deena and Michael Brummett have been married for the past 34 years. The couple hopes their love can last a lifetime, but there is one thing getting in their way.

“It’s just kind of a constant battle, but we make it work,” said Deena Brummett.

In 2007, Michael found out he had kidney disease and would later need a kidney transplant. His life was completely turned upside down after talking to the nurse about what to expect.

“She goes, ya know, all these things that you here that a good, ya know, broccoli and almonds and all these things that are good for people, she goes you’re not that people anymore,” said Michael Brummett.

Deena immediately got tested to see if she was a match and found out she was.

“I was all about it,” she said. “I mean I was like, it gave me hope that, ya know, he’s gonna be with me for a long time.

But Michael struggles to take her kidney,

“It’s like, I don’t know, ya know. How to go about expecting somebody else to take care of me,” he said.

Doctors said he should be feeling sick, nauseous and not able to work.

Michael Brummett said, “I mean these symptoms that they keep asking, whether or not I have, it’s like I never had any.”

That was the case up until about a week ago. It’s hard for him to think about putting Deena through surgery and pain. And there isn’t a 100 percent chance the disease won’t come back after the transplant.

“If it’s her, it’s like I’ve taken her kidney and it’s gone bad too,” Michael Brummett.

The couple said they would struggle financially after both have to get surgery. An eight-week minimum recovery time is needed for the both of them to heal, and they won’t be able to afford bills and medication.

They both remain hopeful everything will work out.

“He’s my best friend and he’s my person, so maybe it’s a tiny bit selfish on my part because I don’t want to lose him, I don’t want to have to think about life without him.”