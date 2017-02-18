Police find two one pot meth labs during traffic stop

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A man is facing charges after police find two one pot meth labs during a traffic stop.

It happened Friday night at 11:30, near Voorhees and Thompson Streets in Terre Haute.

Officers from the Vigo County Drug Task Force and the Terre Haute Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit stopped a red 2002 Mercury.

Police say during the stop, they discovered two active “one pot” mobile meth labs inside the vehicle. Indiana State Police Troopers from the Putnamville District Meth Supression Team were called to the scene to assist with the deactivation of the chemical process and removal of the chemicals.

Police arrested 30-year-old Mark Uhey of Terre Haute. Uhey is preliminarily charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Manufacturing of Methamphetamine, Possession of Precursors and Maintaining a Common Nuisance.