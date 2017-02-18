Police looking for suspect accused of battery at CVS store

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a suspect accused of battery at a local CVS.

It happened Friday, just before 2 a.m.

Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen says officers were dispatched to the CVS at 9th and Poplar Streets regarding a battery report.

Police say a male employee said he observed an African-American male, in his 20s, placing two items in his pants and attempting to leave the store.

The employee said he confronted the male and told him to return the items and he did. As the employee escorted the suspect out of the store, he said the suspect yelled at him saying not to touch him. That’s when the employee said he was punched three to four times by the male.

Officials say the suspect took off before officers arrived. Officials say the employee was seen by medics at the scene, but declined any further treatment.

Police say a battery report was taken and will be investigated.