Virtual 5K lets runners compete any time, anywhere!

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – A 5K with a unique twist wraps up in the Wabash Valley!

We’re talking about the Party Gras Virtual 5K! Saturday was the post-race party held at The Ohio Building.

Tim Fears is the event’s director. He says around 50 people took part in the race.

Fears says the twist to the 5K is the amount of freedom competitors get.

“You can run it any time, anywhere, during this one week period,” he said, “My theory was February 11th through 18th, on a treadmill, in your favorite park, around your neighborhood, you’re on vacation, any location you want to run and submit your time for that week.”

The virtual 5K is to support the Swope Art Museum’s annual Mardi Gras party! The party takes place next Saturday, February 25th.