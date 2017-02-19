Dozens of animals find forever homes at weekend adoption event

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Dozens of canines found their forever homes this weekend!

That’s thanks to the National Adoption Event at PetSmart.

Animals from around the Wabash Valley were at the Terre Haute location hoping to find their lucky family.

While all dogs deserve to be loved, Myla Cottom with Doggy Day Rescue say mixed-breed dogs should not be overlooked.

“An adopted dog can be the most wonderful thing you can have,” she said, “They are mixed breeds mostly and usually a mixed breed is healthier than a full bred dog.”

PetSmart told News 10 more than 140 dogs were adopted this weekend! Congratulations to the lucky canines and their new families!