Police: Man in photos now ‘main suspect’ in 2 girls’ deaths

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a man photographed walking along a trail system around the time two teenage girls later found slain were dropped off by a relative is now considered “the main suspect” in their killings.

The man previously had been considered a person authorities wanted to speak to in the investigation of the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.

Sgt. Tony Slocum said Sunday that “the totality of the evidence” so far led authorities to the conclusion that he’s a suspect.

The girls’ bodies were found Tuesday about a quarter-mile from an abandoned railroad bridge that’s part of a trail system. The bodies were found near Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Slocum is urging the public to call police with tips about the man.

If you can identify the person in the photograph, call the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413, Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125 or the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786.