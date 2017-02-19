Police say helmet protected motorcycle rider in Sunday accident

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Police say a helmet protected a motorcycle rider in an accident on Sunday.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on U.S. 150 at North Range Line Place, that’s in northwestern Vigo County.

Indiana State Police say a white 1995 Lincoln passenger car, driven by 62-year-old Valli Mitchell of Paris, Illinois, was going southbound on N. Range Line Place. Officials say Mitchell attempted a left turn to proceed eastbound on U.S. 150. That’s when police say she drove into the path of a maroon 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle going westbound.

During the collision, officials say the rider, 61-year-old Daniel Wakefield of Tuscola, Illinois, was thrown from his bike. Police say due to protective clothing and wearing a helmet, Wakefield sustained only minor injuries.

Officials issued no citations.

Officials want to remind motorists that unseasonable like weather has prompted an increase in motorcycle activity. They encourage motorists to be vigilant for motorcycles and look twice before entering roadways or intersections.