Train derails in Illinois

DENNISON, Ill. (WTHI) – A train in Dennison, Illinois was derailed around 5:20 a.m. according to CSX.

It happened at the crossroads of North 2480 Street and E 2250 Road on the east side of Dennison.

CSX officials tell News 10 the two front engines came off the tracks. Officials say a crew was on-board when this happened. Thankfully no one was injured.

Around 20 of the company’s employees responded to the incident. There were also additional crews, including Cranemasters, called to the scene to move the train back on to the tracks.

CSX tells News 10 they have a team that is still investigating what caused the train to derail.

The train was carrying containers of goods likely to be either food or clothing.

On the scene Sunday afternoon, workers were moving pieces of the railroad itself. They used cranes to pull the train back to safety.

Neighbors watched as crews spent hours cleaning up.

“I don’t know for sure but I’d say they are trying to fix the track and put it back up on the track. I don’t think anyone was hurt,” said Barbara Hedges, a resident near the site of the derailment.

CSX tells News 10 the train is fixed and the area was opened up Sunday afternoon.