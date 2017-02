Wabash Valley sectional pairings announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — The IHSAA announced Sunday the sectional pairings for the 107th state tournament. The first sectional games begin on Tuesday, February 28. Sectional champions will be crowned March 4. Here are the match-ups for every team in the Wabash Valley.

Class 4A

Sectional 12 at Plainfield

G1: Brownsburg vs. Terre Haute North Vigo. Tues

G2: Terre Haute South Vigo vs. Avon. Tues

G3: Plainfield vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Mooresville vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Class 3A

Sectional 26 at Edgewood

G1: Brown County vs. Sullivan. Tues

G2: West Vigo vs. Owen Valley. Tues

G3: Edgewood vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Northview vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 31 at Washington

G1: Jasper vs. Washington. Tues

G2: Vincennes Lincoln vs. Southridge. Tues

G3: Pike Central vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Princeton Community vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Class 2A

Sectional 38 at Fountain Central

G1: Covington vs. South Vermillion. Tues

G2: Seeger vs. Carroll (Flora). Tues

G3: Rossville vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Fountain Central vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 44 at South Putnam

G1: Cascade vs. Monrovia. Tues

G2: Southmont vs. Cloverdale. Tues

G3: South Putnam vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: North Putnam vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 47 at Eastern Greene

G1: Barr‐Reeve vs. Linton‐Stockton. Tues

G2: Eastern Greene vs. South Knox. Tues

G3: Mitchell vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: North Knox vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Class A

Sectional 53 at North Vermillion

G1: Rockville vs. Turkey Run. Tues

G2: Attica vs. North Vermillion. Fri

G3: Riverton Parke vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat

Sectional 57 at White River Valley

G1: White River Valley vs. North Central (Farmersburg). Tues

G2: Bloomfield vs. Clay City. Tues

G3: Eminence vs. Winner of G1. Fri

G4: Shakamak vs. Winner of G2. Fri

Championship: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4. Sat

Sectional 63 at North Daviess

G1: Vincennes Rivet vs. Loogootee. Tues

G2: Washington Catholic vs. Shoals. Fri

G3: North Daviess vs. Winner of G1. Fri

Championship: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3. Sat