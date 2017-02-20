Art Spaces and VCPL to honor Theodore Dreiser in play

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The Vigo County Public Library and Art Spaces will be presenting the play, Theo and his brother Paul in March.

Proceeds from the event will support Courage in Language and Thought – The Dreiser Legacy, a new Art Spaces sculpture to honor Theodore Dreiser, to be placed adjacent to the north (Walnut Street) entrance of Vigo County Public Library.

THEO AND HIS BROTHER PAUL

A New Play in One Act by D. S. Weatherston

Staged Reading – Directed by Arthur Feinsod

Thursday, March 9 at 5:00 p.m.

The Indiana Theater, 683 Ohio Street, Terre Haute

5:00 p.m. – Doors open – Cash Bar

5:30 p.m. – “Early Dreiser” – A talk by Arthur Feinsod

6:00 p.m. – Complimentary hors d’oeuvres and Cash Bar

6:30 p.m. – Staged Reading of Theo and His Brother Paul

7:10 p.m. – Mingle with the Authors, Director and Actors

