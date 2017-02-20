Barr-Reeve boys outperforming expectation

MONTGOMERY, Ind.(WTHI) — In their second year in class 2A, the Barr-Reeve boys’ basketball team continues to surpass their expectations. Playing up a division due to the IHSAA’s tournament success factor, the Vikings have been among the top teams in 2A all season long.

Coach Bryan Hughes’ team will face a big challenge to open the state tournament next week. The 2A No. 3 Vikings will take on the 6th-ranked Linton Miners in the opening game of the Eastern Greene sectional.

Barr-Reeve has been one of the most consistent teams in the state this season. The Vikings are 20-2 on the year, with both losses coming to 3A teams. Coach Hughes said his team is outperforming even his expectations so far this season.

Linton and Barr-Reeve met back in December during the second week of the season. The Vikings won that meeting 52-45.