Brush fires off to an early start this year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – We’re more than halfway through the month of February.

The Wabash Valley has been seeing some unseasonably warm temperatures.

This can lead to some dry conditions.

On Monday, firefighters in Terre Haute responded to reports of several brush fires.

Three different fires happened within an hour of each other.

These included locations on East Springhill Drive in Terre Haute and State Road 246.

One of the firefighters battling these said it’s important to be cautious when lighting fires.

“It’s good to be outside. The wind’s blowing a little bit and everything’s really dry this time of year. The wind starts blowing and takes the fire away. It gets out of control. People just don’t really understand how fast it can get away from them when you’ve got a strong wind,” Chris Lynch from the Honey Creek Fire Department said.

Firefighters say to make sure you have a garden hose on hand when lighting fires.

It’s also a good idea to put a barrier in place to keep the fire from spreading.