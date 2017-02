VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A man from Cayuga was arrested on Sunday on a warrant for strangulation.

The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office reports Harley Bedwell, 23 of Cayuga, was arrested on Sunday for an active Vermillion County warrant for strangulation.

Bedwell was arrested without incident and was taken to the Vermillion County Jail. His bond was set at $10,000.