Farmers prepare to deal with impact of warm winter

CORY, Ind. (WTHI) – An unusually warm February feels nice, but it might not feel so nice when you’re shelling out more money later this year.

That’s as farmers prepare to deal with more weeds and more insects with their crops.

Farmer Dwight Ludwig walked around outside checking out a piece of farm equipment Monday.

He says usually in February they’d be inside preparing equipment for the upcoming season.

He adds during his time farming he doesn’t remember a winter quite like this.

“It gives us the opportunity to get out in the fields and do some work,” Ludwig said. “Working on drainage tile or drainage ditches and that sort of thing. But it will definitely come with its costs further on in the year.”

The cost coming in the form of treating extra weeds.

Also coming in the form of spraying to keep even more bugs away.

An expense that could eventually hit your wallet at the store.

“It’s all supply and demand,” Ludwig said. “So, if our supply is limited because of the pests that come out early. Then the price is definitely going to go up at the end of the year.”

Another issue with the lack of snow is the dryness of the ground.

Something farmers are finding as they go out and check the conditions.

“A lot of times through the winter we have the snow that kind of keeps the moisture in the ground,” Ludwig said. “So we like to see some rain fall periodically throughout the winter and even this time of year whenever we get ready to plant to have that moisture to plant in to so that way the crops can get off to a good start.”

Planting season typically doesn’t even happen until April.

Ludwig says they also hope to have a freeze between now and then to help keep the insect levels down.