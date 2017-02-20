Indiana GOP sending abortion bill back to committee again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana House Republicans are taking the unusual step of reassigning an abortion bill back to the same panel that narrowly approved the measure last week.

The proposal would require directing women to information about potentially stopping drug-induced abortions midway through the procedure. The author contends the information could give women a chance to save their baby if they change their minds, but critics say the method isn’t scientifically proven to work.

Republican Rep. Ben Smaltz says the bill is returning to his panel so lawmakers can consider amending an ultrasound requirement and information on the “reversal” time period. The measure previously passed 7-6, with two Republicans voting against it.

Democrats on the panel say they are surprised by the maneuver, adding it could be reflective of the bill’s problems.