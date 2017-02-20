“It’s just a huge annoyance” Deadline for Do Not Call List approaching

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – We’ve all been there. Whether it’s a travel company, the IRS, or the “police,” scammers and telemarketers are targeting callers constantly.

Resident Dixie Haag says, “We might be eating, we might be taking a bath we might be visiting with friends or going out to eat and the phone rings and you answer it and it’s them calling and bothering. ”

So what can you as a consumer do?

The Indiana Attorney General’s Office says one option is to sign up for the Do Not Call List.

The list was started in 2002.

As of Monday, 115,000 Hoosiers have signed up for the list.

That’s compared to 64,000 in 2015, and 94,000 in 2016.

Whether you’re in Indiana or Illinois, the office says the list is a good first step to protect you from telemarketers.

Once you’ve signed up for the list, you do not have to sign up again unless you move or your phone number changes.

Resident Evan Corcorin says he would be willing to sign up as long as his information was safe.

He says, “If it didn’t sign me up for more, and I knew that it doesn’t sign me up for more, you know, I would. I really just want privacy.”

Dixie Haag says, “We’re on the do not call list and it hasn’t worked at all because every day we get several calls from telemarketers.”

The Attorney General says unfortunately the list won’t stop all telemarketing calls, but it should stop most of them.

Unfortunately, the Office says the list would be more effective if telemarketers were playing by the rules.

Under Indiana law, insurance agents, realtors, newspapers, and most charities can still legally call you.

The Office says things can get tricky when telemarketers pose as one of the four legally-approved entities.

Another piece of advice from the Attorney General is: do not answer – do not engage.

If you have caller ID and see a number you don’t recognize, ignore the call.

Resident Melanie Castle says, “If they would want to get a hold of me they would leave a voicemail and then I would call them back. But for the most part, anybody out of area I won’t answer.”

The Attorney General agrees with Castle’s thought-process.

If it is important, a caller will likely leave a voicemail.

Now for people without caller ID, if you answer and it’s a robo-call do not engage. Hang up immediately.

If you’re familiar with the, “Hello, can you hear me?” scam, you know your “yes” response is being recorded for scammer use.

Also, by saying “hello” or pressing a number when prompted, you’re verifying a real person is on the line.

The information is being sold to scammers too.

Castle says, “I have to keep my phone on me at all times but I’m always working with students and so I have to stop and look and consider if this is a call that I need to take. Is this one of my students? Or not? And most of the time it’s not. It’s a telemarketer and it’s just a huge annoyance.”

A little vigilance on your end of the line could save you loads of time, money, and headache.

Jot down suspicious numbers as they come in, and take note of how often they call.

If they leave a voicemail that sounds like fraud, note that info too.

Officials can only investigate claims they are told about.

February 21st is the deadline to sign up for the Indiana do not call list that takes effect April 1st.

You can sign up for that here, or call (888) 834-9969.

Keep in mind if you miss that deadline, you can still sign up, but the next call list won’t take effect until July.

Illinois also has a do not call list to sign up for, you can access it here, or call (888) 382-1222.