‘Life change is happening’ Knox County church to open soup kitchen for community

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) – At Thursday Church, being different is the norm.

“That’s who we are,” said Lead Pastor Debbie Salters, “Our motto is we’re doing church differently while staying true to the message of Jesus Christ.”

For Salters, part of the message is helping those who are hungry.

“As a church, our response is to see the need, see where God is working and that’s where we need to be,” she said.

In the Vincennes area, Salters says she definitely notices the poverty issues within the community.

“All people need, sometimes all people need is a little nudge and it puts them over the edge,” she said, “and it gives them confidence.”

Thursday Church is on track to open a soup kitchen this week for anyone in need of a meal. For the past year, Salters says they’ve been visiting successful food programs, such as Evansville and Terre Haute as well as throughout the state.

“We’ve looked at how they’re functioning, what they’re doing, how they’re resourced and we did our homework,” she said.

Thanks to support and generous donations from the community, Salters says their pantry is well stocked.

“We have a pantry that is completely filled, we’ll be able to feed people for a good long while,” she said, “The resources aren’t drying up, matter of fact they’re increasing and people are excited, they want to be a part.”

To be able to provide numerous resources, like a nutritious meal, to those who need it, Salters is anxious to see results of what’s to come.

“We have the space, we have the staff, we have the resources within our community, we’re trying to meet the need,” she said, “Life change is happening, and sometimes it’s as simple as just sharing a meal with someone, sitting down at a table and saying you have value and I’m not too good to sit down and eat with you.”

As opening day for the soup kitchen approaches, it’s not just about filling tummies, but hearts too.

“It makes people feel important, valued, and loved, and cared for and it’s life changing,” Salters said, “If the church can’t be a part of something life changing, then we’ve made a mistake.”

The soup kitchen will be open every Wednesday, starting February 22nd, at 218 Main Street A in Vincennes. Serving begins at noon and ends at 2 p.m.

Though the soup kitchen is only open on Wednesdays for now, Salters has plans to hopefully expand the program to five days a week with evening hours.

“I can foresee, we’ve already got plans in the works,” she said, “We are praying that God will help us find a building so that it doesn’t have to happen here, at the church facility. We will expand beyond this facility and I see that happening.”