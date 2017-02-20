‘Not My President’s Day’ rallies held across country

LOS ANGELES — Demonstrators in cities across the country are protesting the policies of President Trump on Monday.

CBS Los Angeles reports organizers say they chose to rally on the holiday as a way to honor past presidents by exercising their constitutional right to assemble and peacefully protest.

In downtown Los Angeles, thousands gathered outside city hall chanting “Love, not hate, makes America great,” reports CBSLA’s Margaret Carrero.

The protesters had signs reading “Trump is treason” and “the art of the liar.”

In Chicago, CBS News’ Roseanne Tellez covered a protest in the downtown where protesters had signs “Dump Trump” and “Repeal and replace Trump, not Obamacare!”

In Miami, protesters voiced their frustration.

“I’m upset … I am very concerned and I would like to see a return to rational reasonable policies based on fact, facts that are not up for debate,” said Chris Webber.

“There is hatred among different races, separation of races, it needs to stop, we need to find a common good and work together to preserve the United States,” said June Martinez.

Peter Bronson was in South Florida on vacation from New York. He drove down from Deerfield Beach to voice his concerns over the Trump administration.

“I don’t want to see the country sold to the highest bidder. I want to see a system, something like a change in the system that Martin Luther King talked about, that we change the country, the system, that people are treated fairly no matter what station is in life,” said Bronson.

Demonstrators say Trump has attacked everything they stand for, from his crack down on immigration to his party’s response to climate change and the environment. Meanwhile, supporters of the president have followed his lead, turning on the media and saying they’re glad to see Trump fighting back. Rallies are planned throughout the President’s Day holiday in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Kansas City, Salt Lake City and Washington D.C.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.