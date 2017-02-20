Officials respond to accident near 1st and Cherry Streets Monday morning; no serious injuries reported

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Crews responded to a two-vehicle accident Monday morning near the intersection of 1st Street and Cherry Street.

When our News 10 photographer arrived on scene there was a red truck flipped in the middle of the road.

Both Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and Terre Haute Police Department responded to the scene. Officials report the driver of the truck reported having to speed up through the intersection as the light was turning because of having bad brakes.

That is when another vehicle hit the truck.

Officials said no serious injuries were reported, but a child was transported to the hospital as a precaution. The area is still blocked off while tow trucks were called to get the vehicles removed and then the area cleaned up.

The driver of the truck was not cited.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.