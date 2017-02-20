THPD: Pedestrian involved in accident on 3rd Street Friday evening has died from injuries

Related Coverage Police investigate crash on 3rd Street in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department reports the pedestrian who was involved in an accident on Friday has died from his injuries.

The accident happened at 3rd and Oak Streets Friday around 8 p.m. Crews were called to the scene after a vehicle hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes.

“The initial investigation indicates that he attempted to cross 3rd Street on foot while traveling east bound,” the THPD release stated.

THPD reports the pedestrian was Edward A. French, 86 of Ohio. He was taken to Regional Hospital on Friday, but passed away from his injuries on Sunday.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning.

THPD wants to remind citizens the danger involved in crossing busy streets out of protected cross walks.