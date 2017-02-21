A.J. Hughes signs futures contract with Steelers

Tuesday afternoon former Terre Haute North punter A.J. Hughes signed a futures contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. NFL teams use futures contracts to claim the rights to players they think will be able to make some noise in the upcoming season.

Hughes wasn’t taken in the 2016 NFL draft, but was picked up right after by the Saints as a undrafted rookie free agent. The lefty punter spent time in the Saints rookie mini-camp and had workouts with multiple NFL teams last season. Hughes was a four-year starter at Virginia Tech and one of the schools all-time best punters.