Coming soon: Two new businesses on State Road 46

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Business continues to boom on the east side of Terre Haute.

News 10 has confirmed with building inspection that two new businesses are coming to State Road 46.

This is at the Sycamore Terrace shopping center.

First, Pet Supplies Plus will be taking over the empty space next to the Dollar Tree.

An opening soon sign sits in the window, but we do not have a time frame of when it should open.

AtheltiCo will be next to the new Monical’s pizza.

AthletiCo specializes in physical therapy, sports medicine and athletic training. AthletiCo tells News 10’s Melissa Crash on Twitter, that they plan to open by the end of March and that they’re excited to provide care to the Terre Haute community.