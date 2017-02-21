Crews repair code violations at THPD building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Terre Haute Police Department is fixing its last remaining code violations.

On Tuesday, electricians worked in the traffic office.

Last week, the sewage department vacuumed sludge out of a tank in the basement.

The department also replaced burnt out lightbulbs in exit signs.

We caught up with Chief John Plasse.

He says, for now, the department is fixing issues, like a leaky roof as they come up.

“Short of getting a new roof and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, if we’re going to get a new building, I don’t want to waste taxpayer money. So, we’re kind of putting band aids on the building until we get a permanent solution,” Chief Plasse said.

He told News 10 the next step is getting a new building.

The bond will be discussed by Terre Haute’s Redevelopment Commission.