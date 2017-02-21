Greg Barrett named football head coach at South Vermillion

Greg Barrett is the new football head coach at South Vermillion. The move was approved Tuesday morning and Barrett let his North Putnam team know in the afternoon that he would be leaving.

Barrett has spent the last eight years at North Putnam, during that time the Cougars went 57-34. In 2010 Barrett guided North Putnam to its first semi-state football championship and a 2A state runner up finish.

The new South Vermillion coach will try to turn around a program that’s had just three winning seasons since 2001, with the last one coming in 2009.

Barrett is well known in the area. He’s the president of the Wabash Valley Football Coaches Association.