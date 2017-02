TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Are you looking to go camping for a little less?

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has released a spring camping promo code for Indiana State Parks.

The discount is only for weekdays from April 16th through May 24th.

To grab the 25 percent discount you need to either book at this link or call 866-622-6746 and use the promo code ‘SPRING17.’