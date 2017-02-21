“It could help save lives.” Call for more funding following state spay and neuter law

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The Indiana House of Representatives is looking at amending the state budget to help solve overpopulation at animal shelters.

On Monday, the Terre Haute Humane Society spent nearly $900 on spay and neutering dogs and cats. Surgeries are performed on more than 20 animals a week. “We have the greater responsibility to do it anyway, just to make sure these animals are not repopulating,” said Director Fred Strohm.

Under a law passed last year, all shelters will have to make the transition. It states a dog or cat, in an animal care facility, must be spayed or neutered before adoption. “Definitely with this law it’s going to be very beneficial if there’s some sort of way shelters, us included, can get that money to come back in and cover those extra spay and neuter costs,” explained Strohm.

With additional funding, Spay and Neuter Services of Indiana hope to award more certificates, which would reimburse shelters for the cost of surgery.

“We all fight the same fight, we’re just not fighting it in the same area. With extra state money going towards them, we will really be able to recoup the costs to get these animals fixed,” said Strohm.

While the Terre Haute Humane Society supports the initiative, in order to comply, additional dollars would go a long way. “It could definitely help save lives,” said Strohm.

The spay and neuter requirement will go into effect July 1st of 2021.

