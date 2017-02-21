Kitchen incident injures one at Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – One woman is injured after a cooking incident at a Terre Haute college.

The incident happened just before 1:00 at the Hulman Union Dining Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

The Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 a steamer in the kitchen over-pressurized.

It resulted in minor burns to one woman.

According to our crew on the scene, the building was evacuated.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

