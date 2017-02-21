Moore to the Story: Nun and convicted killer share unique friendship

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Sometimes it takes a lot to love and when you’ve done something unspeakable it’s harder to get that love from others.

Now you’re going to meet someone who goes above it all. A nun who’s been faithful to her charge.

But, as Rondrell Moore found out, this sister’s act isn’t one you see often.

“Dear Sister Rita, here I am writing to you for the first time in 2017.”

Words written the hands of a convicted killer that travel straight to her heart.

“I’m thankful that we continue to have these opportunities, to communicate with each other.”

It’s a unique pattern of trust she’s been part of for decades. But, that’s where this fascinating story ends. This woman, or we should say Sister, tells us where it all started.

“And it was at the end of my junior year that Sister Mary Clare, who is not one of my teachers, met me just kind of off the cuff, ‘You know I think you could be a good Sister, come around and see me some time,” explained Sr. Rita Clare Gerardot with the Sisters of Providence.

That was 70 years ago for Sister Rita Clare Gerardot. She found her home with the Sisters of Providence and from day one she knew it was meant to be.

“I can say I never felt homesick, and when I was never homesick, that was a clear indication to me that I had a vocation.”

Her career would start in the classroom, teaching. It was her first chance to step into the unknown.

“So I had 44 7th and 8th grade boys. That was a challenge to me, definitely.”

But it would not be her last.

From there, she began to focus on serving the poor, the elderly, the uneducated, the sick and even her mother during her dying days.

“It was one of the most wonderful experiences of my life. And it really prepared me for the work I did later on.”

But before we get to that work, she got some other training from a very unlikely source.

In jail of all places, and no, we are not talking about a visit. Sister Rita Clare went to jail.

“We had to be stripped and everything… fingerprinted.”

It happened in the early 2000’s when she was protesting what was then the School of the Americas, in Fort Benning, Georgia.

She and others believe the school trains Latino soldiers to oppress people in various Latin American countries.

It’s been debated for years but she believed it was a human rights issue. So she crossed the line quite literally onto government property.

“And as soon as we walked off that property, we were arrested and handcuffed.”

But because she harmed no one she went before a judge and pleaded not guilty. And with that, the judge sentenced her, to of all things…

“Six months in community service…”

Not too tough for a woman who’d been serving that sentence on her own for 50 plus years.

“When I got back to Terre Haute, I had to go over here and be finger printed. And the guys there were funny, they said, this is the first time we ever fingerprinted a sister.”

So she, a nun, promptly served her sentence. Seeing bars from the inside was another first, but again, not a final experience.

There is ‘Moore’ to this Sister’s story, and the next twist has life and death implications.

You’ll hear why she was able to look a killer in the eye and say, “I’m going to be coming back every week, and we’re going to have an hour or more together.”

You can catch part two of Moore to the Story, Wednesday at News 10.