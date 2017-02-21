Redesigned by the community: Lee Fields Park to be upgraded this summer

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – From wear and tear to playground rust, Lee Fields Park has seen better days.

“It was just time that we focused on the West Terre Haute community,” said Supt. Kara Kish, Vigo County Parks & Recreation.

The park was acquired by the county in the 70’s. Time has passed and equipment has aged.

However, a brighter future awaits the park. That’s as a $50,000 revamp is in the works for the park this summer.

“We took the time to measure things out, go and evaluate the site, we looked at budget, what could be presented,” she said.

The revamp is part of their plan for the new year. Lee Fields is one of two parks getting upgrades and redesigning. Working with $100,000 in economic development money, $50,000 of it will go to Lee Fields and another $50,000 will go to South Seventh Street Park.

Kish says work for Lee Fields would begin in the summer, while work for South Seventh Street would begin in the fall.

Tuesday night, Vigo County Parks & Recreation presented a working draft of Lee Fields’ redesign to the community. The meeting is the second of three involving the community’s input and suggestions on the project.

“The public input process is really important anytime you make any changes in the parks department,” Kish said, “We had to take a collaborative approach to this so everybody’s ideas that were shared, we really got a sense in the last meeting of what was most important to everybody.”

The working draft includes an updated playground and shelters, as well as a junior soccer field fit for six vs. six play, just to name a few.

Kish says the draft is not set in stone. County parks and recreation will still have to look at utility locations, the outcome of that could alter what ultimately is included in the park’s redesign.

However, there are many hopeful ideas that could potentially be a reality this summer, and it’s created by residents for residents and their future generations.

“This is their needs being manifested into a park,” Kish said, “So it’s not for us to say what the park system should provide to the citizens. It’s up to the citizens to inform the plans of the park department.”

The final meeting will be Tuesday, March 7th. The final presentation will be presented at the West Branch of the Vigo County Public Library from 6 to 8 p.m.