Sgt. Riley: Search expanding for wanted man in Delphi double homicide case

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators in Delphi are expanding their search for a man they now say is the “main suspect” in the deaths of two teen girls last week.

Thirteen-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German’s bodies were found in the woods about a quarter-mile from the abandoned railroad trail, where the wanted man was seen in the photos released by police.

Currently, the grainy photo showing a man dressed in jeans and a blue jacket is the only lead police have to go on. They are not revealing why he’s considered a suspect nor will they say how they got the photos.

Authorities do not have a name or any information on the person of interest named Sunday as the “main suspect”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley wants people to realize they are not just looking in Delphi.

“We are actually expanding out. We want people who may have seen somebody walking, that may have picked up a hitchhiker, that may have seen a hitchhiker around that afternoon of Monday, [Feb.] 13,” Riley said.

The girls’ bodies were located Tuesday afternoon, a day after they went missing. Family had dropped off Williams and German to hike the Delphi Historic Trails during a day off from school, but the girls never arrived at the designated pickup time and location on Monday.

Their deaths were ruled a double homicide Wednesday.

If you can identify the man in this photo or provide any information regarding this case, call the Delphi Murder Tip Line at 844-459-5786.