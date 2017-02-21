Suspect arrested for Ft. Harrison CVS robbery now charged with robbery of Poplar Street CVS

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – The suspect who was arrested on Feb. 7 in connection to a robbery at the CVS on Ft. Harrison is now facing charges for a robbery at the CVS on Poplar Street in Terre Haute.

Randy Sterling, 39, was booked on Feb. 7 for robbery and resisting arrest after he allegedly demanded money from an employee at the CVS on Ft. Harrison.

Now, Terre Haute Police report Sterling is facing charges in connection with a robbery at the CVS located at 9th and Poplar streets that happened on Jan. 27.

THPD report the new charges are pending in Division 1 court.

News 10 will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest when information becomes available.