Two Wabash Valley Correctional Officers injured after altercation with inmate Tuesday morning

CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) – Two Wabash Valley Correctional Facility Officers were injured Tuesday morning after an altercation with an inmate.

Officials report the assault happened around 9 a.m. in a south side housing unit. Current inmate Christopher Comwell reportedly attacked Correctional Sergeant Christopher Holcomb, ‘striking him in the face with fists.’ Another Correctional Officer, Christopher Simmerman, was able to subdue Comwell after a brief struggle.

Simmerman suffered injuries including large bump to his head during the exchange and was treated for precautuionary measures. “Sergeant Holcomb was given emergency care at the facility infirmary, then rushed by ambulance to Terre Haute Regional Hospital,” a press release stated. “He is being treated for an eye socket fracture, lacerations, knee and elbow injuries.”

Conwell, who was not injured, has been placed in a restricted status housing unit, pending the outcome of the criminal investigation by the facility Office of Investigations and Intelligence (OII). Investigators said Comwell may have been upset about receiving a rule violation conduct report the day before.

The offender is serving 110 years on two Marion County murder convictions. His earliest release date had been July of 2065.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Holcomb and Officer Simmerman as they recover from their injuries,” said WVCF Superintendent Richard Brown. “This senseless act will not go unpunished as we pursue criminal charges against Conwell.”

The housing unit where the assaults occurred has been placed on lock down status until further notice with no visitation.