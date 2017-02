Related Coverage Names of the three victims in Brazil house fire released

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) – An investigation into a fatal house fire in Brazil comes to an end.

Last December a fire started at a home on Mechanic Street.

There were 11 people inside the home at the time of the fire.

Three people died.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security investigated this fire.

Investigators told News 10 they’ve ruled the fire as undetermined.

Authorities say multiple sources could have started the fire.

None of those sources could have been definitively ruled out.