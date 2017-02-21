Unused street treatment supplies could mean big savings next year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – It might be February, but it again certainly doesn’t feel like it today.

Usually February means winter weather outside.

But right now it’s completely different.

It’s a winter unlike any that Mike Key and his fellow workers at the Terre Haute Street Department can remember.

“We’re usually out in the cold plowing snow, or, you know, if there’s no snow we’re filling pot holes but doing it in the cold,” Key said. “Well now we’ve got crews out doing it and it’s warm and they’re enjoying it.”

The other thing you probably haven’t seen much this winter are snow plows and that’s because they haven’t really been out.

Brad Miller with the street department says they have more than enough when it comes to supplies.

“We haven’t used much of anything because of, no one expected it to be 70 degrees in February,” Miller said. “So we’ve used a minimal amount.”

There a large storage bin at the street department were 1300 tons of unused salt is stored. If the city doesn’t see a real winter and use the supplies, they’re going to have to find a spot to put even more.

“It’s a double edge sword in as much as we buy off of state contract and we are committed to buy so much salt each year,” Miller said. “This year I’m committed to buy a minimum of 800 tons. So yes, I’m either going to have to bring it in here and find some place to put it, or I’m going to have to pay storage fees. So in the end it may be smarter to pay the storage fees and then order no salt next year and we’d actually save money.”

So for now, the plows will continue to be parked and the sand and salt continue to sit.

A sight Key never thought he’d see.

“Not really, no,” Key said. “It’s kind of strange. But we’re all pretty happy with it.”

Miller says the budget this year for salt was $85,000.

If they end up saving it and paying the storage fees he estimates it would only be around $12,000.