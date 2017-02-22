A princess’ style goes on display

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – She’s one of the UK’s most renowned fashion icons from the past century.

We are talking about Princess Diana.

A brand new exhibition celebrates her style.

Some of the princess’ most iconic outfits are on display inside of London’s Kensington Palace.

Fashion designer ‘Cyrus’ along with his wife designed the dresses for Diana.

They say they always kept her role in mind when creating her outfits.

The exhibition opens to the public on Friday and runs throughout 2017.

If you want to learn more, click here.