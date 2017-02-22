Entrepreneur shares story, encourages women to work together

Related Coverage Launch Terre Haute to help entrepreneurs

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Area entrepreneurs get advice from an expert.

Start Up Ladies is a group that encourages women in business.

Members met at Launch Terre Haute to share ideas and inspiration.

The group hosted Candice Baggot Wednesday afternoon. She’s the owner and publisher of “Indiana and Yoga Magazine”.

Those in attendance heard the story of how her business came together.

“It’s really important I think for business owners, especially women, to collaborate. We find answers to our problems when we find many, many collaborators together we realize that a lot of our problems are similar. Or someone has solved our problems before you,” said Baggot.

You can find more information at Start Up Ladies on Facebook.